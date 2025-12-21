VMRDA Commissioner inspects various tourist spots

Visakhapatnam: Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) N. Tej Bharath carried out a field-level inspection along with concerned officials at various tourist destinations maintained by the VMRDA here on Saturday.

As part of the inspection exercise, the Commissioner visited INS Kurusura Submarine Museum, TU-142 Aircraft Museum, Sea Harrier Museum and UH-3H Helicopter Museum.

After examining them, the Commissioner directed the officials to keep the surroundings of the museums clean. He emphasised the need to continuously develop these tourist spots incorporating new ideas and innovative initiatives to attract more visitors and also enhance financial sustainability.

He advised employees to work collectively towards increasing revenue sources.

During the field visit, chief engineer Bhavani Shankar, secretary Murali Krishna, executive engineers JCP Singh and Ramaraju, deputy executive engineers Muralikrishna and Murthy, along with other staff, were present.