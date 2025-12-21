  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

VMRDA Commissioner inspects various tourist spots

  • Created On:  21 Dec 2025 8:12 AM IST
VMRDA Commissioner inspects various tourist spots
X

VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharath during his field visit to NS Kurusura Submarine Museum in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Visakhapatnam: Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) N. Tej Bharath carried out a field-level inspection along with concerned officials at various tourist destinations maintained by the VMRDA here on Saturday.

As part of the inspection exercise, the Commissioner visited INS Kurusura Submarine Museum, TU-142 Aircraft Museum, Sea Harrier Museum and UH-3H Helicopter Museum.

After examining them, the Commissioner directed the officials to keep the surroundings of the museums clean. He emphasised the need to continuously develop these tourist spots incorporating new ideas and innovative initiatives to attract more visitors and also enhance financial sustainability.

He advised employees to work collectively towards increasing revenue sources.

During the field visit, chief engineer Bhavani Shankar, secretary Murali Krishna, executive engineers JCP Singh and Ramaraju, deputy executive engineers Muralikrishna and Murthy, along with other staff, were present.

Tags

VMRDA inspectionVisakhapatnam tourist destinationsINS Kurusura Submarine MuseumTU-142 Aircraft Museumtourism infrastructure development
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

KCR calls BRS state executive meet today

KCR calls BRS state executive meet today

National News

More
Share it
X