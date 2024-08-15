VMRDA Commissioner reviews pending projects

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner KS Viswanathan conducted a review meeting with planning department officials here on Wednesday.

He verified the pending files status in e-office personal login and asked explanation from respective staff for delay in clearing.

He instructed the officials to accelerate the layout applications without any delay.

The Commissioner instructed the officials to take strict measures to ensure that all old documents are scanned and stored in the record room.

Irresponsible employees will not be tolerated, the Commissioner warned.

Further, Viswanathan reviewed on pending projects.

VMRDA secretary D Keerthi, Chief Urban Planner Sanjay Ratnakumar, VKPCPIR-UDA joint director Shilpa, planning officers and staff were present.