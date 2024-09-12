VMRDA focuses on providing safe drinking water to tourists

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) is taking steps to provide necessary infrastructure in tourist areas under its jurisdiction.

As part of it, modern water purification plants (Sujalam protected drinking water) were installed here on Wednesday in collaboration with the Divi’s Laboratories.

The water plants were set up for the convenience of tourists arriving at Kailasagiri, Tenneti Park and VMRDA Parks which are currently witnessing a huge number of tourists.

The facility was inaugurated by Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament M Sribharat in the presence of Visakhapatnam east constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan.

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Divi’s Laboratories spent Rs 16,80,000 to set up each plant with a capacity of 1,000 litres of cooling water per hour.

Speaking on the occasion, the VMRDA Commissioner said that by setting up the drinking water RO plants, it would help in curbing plastic usage to a great extent.

Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat appealed to the management of Divi’s to extend support to minimum facilities in the parks, such as toilets for tourists as requested by the VMRDA.

Divi’s general manager Y Koteswara Rao, secretary Datla Keerthi, chief engineer V Bhavani Shankar, supervising engineer Balarama Raju, DFO Shanti Swaroop executive engineers SVSN Raju and Ramaraju were present.