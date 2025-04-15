VMRDA to develop seven master plan roads in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Known to be the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam is also being developed as an IT and Industrial hub of the state. Keeping this in view, the NDA government is giving top priority to infrastructure development in the district.

With work related to Bhogapuram Airport speeding up on a fast track mode, efforts are also on to facilitate connecting roads to the new airport. As part of its ensuing project, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) is developing seven master plan roads with a total estimate cost of Rs.154.60 crore, stretching up to a total length of 26.72-km. In order to meet the requirement of road connectivity between the national highway, beach road and other major roads and also ease traffic woes, implementation of the master plan roads are given top priority by the state government.

The government issued instructions to ensure safe, quick, and sustainable access for the growing number of city residents to jobs, education, recreation and other needs.

These master plan roads will be developed by the VMRDA on priority basis.

The AP government approved the proposal submitted by the VMRDA Commissioner to develop seven master plan roads in its jurisdiction recently.

The VMRDA will acquire the land required forthe master plan roads by issuing Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to the land owners, following the rules.