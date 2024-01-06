VMRDA to ready adventurous sports for public in six months

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) is undertaking a number of projects in its purview, informed District Collector and VMRDA Commissioner A Mallikarjuna.

Briefing the status of various projects here on Friday, the Collector mentioned that adventurous sports would be made available to the public in six months. Tenders were invited to set up adventurous sports in Visakhapatnam, such as zipline, sky cycling, glass sky walk bridge at Kailasagiri, he mentioned.

The Commissioner stated that there are proposals to facilitate new projects like dashing cars and 12–D theatre at Kailasagiri in future.

The VMRDA proposed to develop a convention centre with an extent of 7.97 acres of land adjacent to VMRDA Park on Beach Road, Mallikarjuna mentioned that the project would be developed on PPP mode with an estimated cost of Rs.220 crore and 5 star hotel facilities would be coming up at the venue. The VMRDA plans to build a centre to accommodate a capacity of 2,000 to 2,500 people, he added. Further, Mallikarjuna said nine master plan roads were developed within the VMRDA purview. He informed that Rs.58 crore was invested to complete these roads. The Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) project would be completed by the end of February. He said the project commenced with an estimated cost of Rs.80 crore to facilitate parking space for 1,050 vehicles. The MLCP was constructed on five floors, the Collector informed.