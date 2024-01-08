Voice of BCs silenced in YSRCP rule, says Laxman

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP government came to power with the support of the BC community. However, after getting elected, it is suppressing the voice of BCs, pointed out BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman.

At the BJP BC Samajika Chaithanya Sabha held at Alwar Das Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening, Laxman alleged that the state government has done injustice to the backward classes by cutting the reservation to 20 per cent. “The country would be developed if the BCs are empowered. BCs will not give up on their self-respect. However, they are looked down upon in the state,” Laxman expressed anger.

Referring to the corporations, Laxman said, “Although there are 56 corporations present in AP, not a single rupee was allotted to them which itself is a big insult to the BCs.

Only BJP could empower the BCs and uplift the community politically. The BJP allotted 27 ministerial posts in the cabinet for the BCs. In the days to come, people should teach a befitting lesson to the regional parties by exercising their franchise.” In Andhra Pradesh, Laxman demanded, BCs agenda should be the political agenda.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy forgot the assurances given to the BCs during his padayatra. “In case he is dedicated to uplifting the community, why did the BC Commission not get the constitutional status yet? People should be aware of the BC supporting parties and should elect them in the forthcoming polls,” she stated.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said BCs should not go around the political leaders but it should be the other way round. “The BCs form 70 per cent of the population in North Andhra. However, they are the most neglected community in the region,” he informed.

Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh, former MLC PVN Madhav, BJP National secretary Y Satya Kumar, former MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju, leaders M Ravindra, K NarasingaRao, among others were present.