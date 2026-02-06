Centre releases Rs 259 crore to Telangana as first instalment





As a first installment, the State government has received Rs 259 crore from the Union government. As per the 15th Finance Commission recommendations, Telangana is entitled to around Rs 3,000 crore, and the remaining funds are expected to be released in a phased manner.

The release comes after a prolonged delay, caused primarily by the deferment of Gram Panchayat elections in the State. Although funds for the financial years 2024–25 and 2025–26 were due, they remained stalled owing to the delay in elections.

The Centre maintained that the pending grants would be released only after the completion of the Gram Panchayat elections, resulting in severe financial stress at the grassroots level.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka had repeatedly taken up the issue with the Union government.

After the completion of the elections, the Minister initiated special efforts to expedite the release, particularly as there was a risk of the funds lapsing if not disbursed before March 31.

Meanwhile, Minister Seethakka urged the Centre to release the remaining pending grants without further delay, stressing that timely financial support is crucial for strengthening village self-governance.