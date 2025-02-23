Vontimitta Brahmotsavam arrangements reviewed

Tirupati: A review meeting on the annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta was held by JEO Veerabrahmam at the conference hall of TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Saturday.

The JEO instructed all the heads concerned that the arrangements should be completed on time. As the annual fete is scheduled to be held from April 6 to 15, he asked them to take prior permission and complete the arrangements for the State festival of Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam to be held on April 11.

A large number of devotees are likely to come to the celestial wedding and the arrangements for Annaprasadam, drinking water and buttermilk to be planned meticulously so that devotees do not face any difficulties, he observed. He also said the electrical illumination and flower decorations should be more impressive.

The JEO said that TTD EO J Syamala Rao will hold a coordination meeting with Kadapa district officials soon on Vontimitta Brahmotsavam arrangements.

TTD sleuths and Kadapa district police have to coordinate security for the big event at Kalyana Vedika on the day of the celestial wedding. The officials were told to take measures such as entry, exit routes, queue lines, parking, traffic etc. to avoid any problems in terms of security.

Besides engineering, arrangements to be made by fire, medical, health, Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad, transport, IT, Srivari Temple, Srivari Sevaks and other departments have also been reviewed in detail.

As only 45 days are left, the JEO asked all the HoDs to prepare a check list in advance and complete the arrangements accordingly by the end of March.

CE Satyanarayana, SE (Electrical) Venkateswarlu, Vontimitta Special Officer . Prashanthi and other officials participated.