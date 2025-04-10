Vontimitta Kalyanotsavam to be held on Friday: CM Naidu to Offer Silk Robes

The annual Brahmotsavams of the Kodandaramaiah Temple in Ontimitta are in full swing, with festivities capturing the attention of a large number of devotees. On the fifth morning of the celebrations, Sitarama and Lakshmana made a stunning appearance in Mohini attire, as scholars adorned the goddess with elaborate flower garlands and gold ornaments. Jagadabhi Ramaiah led a vahana seva through the ancient streets, accompanied by the melodies of traditional auspicious instruments, while devotees offered camphor at each step of the procession.

Tomorrow marks a significant day in the celebrations, as the wedding ceremony of Lord Rama is scheduled to take place on the full moon day between 6:30 pm and 9:30 pm. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made extensive preparations for the event, including the distribution of one lakh pearl thalambralas to attendees.

In a noteworthy addition to the festivities, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will arrive in Kadapa tomorrow to participate in the wedding. On behalf of the government, he will present silk robes and pearl thalambralas to Lord Rama during the ceremony. The Chief Minister is expected to stay at the TTD Guest House in Ontimitta for the night before departing for Vijayawada from Kadapa Airport on the 12th.

The Brahmotsavams at the Kodanda Rama Temple, celebrated from the 7th to the 14th of this month, affirm Ontimitta’s reputation as the second Ayodhya, drawing pilgrims and admirers from far and wide.