Vontimitta: Lord Rama rides on Garuda Vahanam

Vontimitta(YSR district): On the fifth day of ongoing Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple on Tuesday, Lord Rama gave darsan to the devotees in Mohini Alankaram on Tuesday morning. Devotees in large number visited the temple to witness the procession of the Lord and chanted the slogan Jai Sri Ram.

The procession was accompanied by Kolatams, Pandari Bhajan (An age-old form of dance with group singing), Kolatam, Mangala Vadyams and Karpura Harathis.

As per the tradition, the priests have performed Snapana Tirumanjanam to the processional deities with Purusha Suktham, Sri Suktham and concluded the procedure with Mantra Pushpam.

In the evening, Lord Rama along with His consort Goddess Sita and Lakshmana gave darshan to the devotees from atop Garuda Vahanam. Lord went around the Vontimitta village in Grama Vutsavam.

Temple Deputy EO Natish Babu, AEO Gopala Rao, superintendents Venkateshaiah, RP Subrahmanyam, temple inspector Dhanunjaya and others were present.