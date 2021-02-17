Voters in large numbers queued in lengthy lines to cast their votes in Kurnool

Kurnool: The third phase polling to 219-gram panchayats in Kurnool and Adoni divisions is going on in a smooth manner without witnessing any untoward incidents. As many as 647 members are contesting sarpanch posts. Since early in the morning the voters queued up in long lines to cast votes to their beloved sarpanch candidate. As many as 491829 voters would be franchising their votes at the third phase of polling.

The volunteers are doing a good job.. They are assisting the lame and elderly persons in wheelchairs upto polling center to cast their votes. The scene was particularly seen at Cement Nagar in Bethamcherla mandal. The officials of Police department have identified 605 sensitive and 374 hyper sensitive areas.

For ensuring no untoward incident witnessing at these areas, the police have made stringent police bandobast.

The voters are screened by the medical department at the polling centers.