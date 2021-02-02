Voting percentage needs to rise in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar said the voting percentage in Visakhapatnam needs to be increased from the previous voter turnout that recorded 75 per cent.



After taking part in the review meeting with the officials concerned from various departments in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, he pointed out that even in the neighbouring district like Vizianagaram, the voter turnout touched 90 per cent in the last elections.

Though Visakhapatnam gains significance in several aspects, the SEC said that the district lags behind in terms of registering good voting percentage.

Keeping this in view, Ramesh Kumar exhorted the authorities concerned to build confidence among people and increase the security arrangements for the voters to exercise their right in a hassle-free manner.

The SEC was here in the city as a part of his tour to North Andhra region to take stock of the arrangements made. Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made in Visakhapatnam for the ensuing panchayat polls, the SEC said that awareness needs to be built among people to exercise their franchise judiciously.

Speaking to the media after the review meeting, the SEC exhorted the authorities concerned to create conducive environment for the voters with an intense focus on maintaining Covid-19 safety protocols.

Ramesh Kumar made it clear that the State Election Commission is not completely against unanimous elections. "Panchayat elections serve as the foundation for a healthy constitution, aid for the development of the backward classes and to bring out leadership qualities among women. This can be made possible only if the voters exercise their right without giving it a skip. By encouraging unanimous elections, those belonging to the backward classes will be distanced from being part of the power," Ramesh Kumar emphasised.