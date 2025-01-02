VPA chief releases New Year calendar

Visakhapatnam : As part of the New Year celebrations organised at Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), chair-person of VPA M Angamuthu released the port’s 2025 year calendar, a specially-designed braille calendar, a table-top calendar and the retired officer’s diary-2025.

Extending his New Year wishes to officers, employees, stakeholders, employee unions, and associations, Angamuthu emphasised the importance of discipline, hard work, and sincerity in achieving organisational goals and scaling new heights. He called for coordinated efforts from the team to work collectively for the holistic development of the port.

Further, the port chairman stressed that the welfare of all employees remains a top priority for the VPA. He urged the employees to contribute towards the growth and success of the organi-sation.

The event saw participation of Durgesh Kumar Dubey, deputy chairperson, PSL Swami, chief vigilance officer, secretary T Venu Gopal, heads of departments, stakeholders, union leaders, and association representatives and port employees.