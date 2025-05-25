VPA facilitates study tour to newly-inducted IAS officers

Visakhapatnam: As part of the 127th training programme for newly-inducted IAS officers, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) facilitated a study tour on Saturday.

The officers were given an immersive introduction to VPA’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and maritime operations. Heads of Departments highlighted the port’s cargo handling capacities, ongoing projects, key achievements, and the ambitious roadmap to scale 90 million metric tonnes (MMT) in cargo throughput, building on the port’s record-breaking performance in the last financial year.

The participants were given a guided drive through the port’s water limits, offering the officers a firsthand look at VPA’s robust maritime activities and operational excellence. Senior VPA officials emphasised the strategic role the port plays in bolstering national logistics and trade.

Coordinated by secretary of VPA T. Venu Gopal, the visit was part of a broader initiative to acquaint the newly-inducted IAS officers with major national infrastructure assets and the complex operational ecosystems that drive India’s economic growth.