VPA takes over possession of sports complex and auditorium

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) took over possession of the sports complex and Kalavani Air-Conditioned Auditorium.

Located in the Nehru Sports and Cultural Complex at Saligrampuram, the sports complex was earlier leased to Vishwanadh Sports and Conventions Private Ltd., while the Kalavani A/C Auditorium was leased to Vishwanadh Avenues (India) Private Ltd.

However, in view of non-fulfilment of the terms and conditions of the respective lease agreements, termination notices were issued by Visakhapatnam Port Authority in accordance with the provisions of the lease.

Following the issuance of the termination notices, possession of the facilities was taken over by Visakhapatnam Port Authority on December 15 in the presence of revenue officials.

Keeping the interest of the port and the public in view, Visakhapatnam Port Authority will take necessary steps for safeguarding the assets and will examine future utilisation of the facilities in accordance with applicable rules and policies.