VRMCHS turned centre for power politics: Parvathareddy

Nellore: YSRCP Nellore district working president and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy has alleged that MA&UD Minister P Narayana had vested interests in converting the name of the old educational institution – Venkatagiri Raja High School – as VR Municipal Corporation High School (VRMCHS).

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the MLC pointed out that the conversion of name of the school was against the norms with the official machinery turning at the behest of the Minister.

He recalled that court has appointed Joint Collector as Special Officer by confining his power to look after the salaries of employees and protection of institution.

But the JC had transferred the Rs 1,000 crore worth properties of VR High School to Nellore Municipal Corporation against court guidelines, he criticised, adding that such move will lead to misuse of VRHS properties in the mask of power by the ruling party leaders.

The MLC has pointed out that instead of providing seats to the real poor children in the VRMCHS, 90 per cent of the seats against the total 1,063 seats, were given to the people recommended by 264 TDP leaders and students pursuing studies in corporate schools like Sri Chaitnya (32), Ratnam (28) Narayana (28), and 418 students studying in various municipal schools in the city. He also pointed out that against the requirement of 80 teaching staff in VRMCHS, the government has deployed six teachers on deputation and five cluster in-charges and 26 Second Grade Teachers (SGTs).

He alleged that instead of purchasing new buses for VRMCHS, buses were hired from Narayana Educational Institutions for Rs 1.2 lakh on monthly rental basis.

The MLC questioned, why the coalition government has provided seats based on the recommendations of party leaders, if it is keen on promoting corporate education to the poor.