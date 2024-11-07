  • Menu
VRSEC student secures Rs 52.6L package at Amazon

VRSEC student secures Rs 52.6L package at Amazon
Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao and Dean (Placements) Dr D Rajeswara Rao of VR Siddhartha Engineering College deemed to be university with Vemulapalli Nihitha in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Vijayawada : Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) Deemed to be University announced here on Wednesday that Nihitha Vemulapalli has been selected for the prestigious role of Solution Architect at Amazon, with an package of Rs 52.6 lakh per annum.

Vice-Chancellor Dr PV Rao said that the selection of Nihitha to such a prestigious role at Amazon is a moment of immense pride for our college. “We are confident that she will excel in her new role and make remarkable contributions to Amazon’s global mission,” he said. In her new position, she will collaborate with teams to develop scalable, customer-centric solutions.

Expressing her gratitude, Nihitha said, “I am deeply honoured to join Amazon, and I owe this success to the support of my college, faculty, and family.” Secretary of Siddhartha Academy P Lakshmana Rao, Vice-President Malineni Rajayya, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr AV Ratna Prasad, Dean Dr D Rajeswara Rao and Training and Placement Officer K Srinivas extended their congratulations to Nihitha.

