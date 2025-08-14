  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

VSP achieves significant record at Steel Melting Shop-2

VSP achieves significant record at Steel Melting Shop-2
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: In a remarkable display of teamwork, dedication, and excellence, the RINL collective of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant achieved a historic...

Visakhapatnam: In a remarkable display of teamwork, dedication, and excellence, the RINL collective of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant achieved a historic milestone at Steel Melting Shop-2 (SMS-2). The record was achieved on August 12th. The RINL team produced 72 heats in a single day at SMS-2, surpassing the previous best of 68 heats completed on January 30, 2021.

The significant achievement marks the highest-ever daily heats from SMS-2 since its inception. It stands as a testament to the skill, efficiency, and unwavering commitment of RINL’s workforce towards delivering quality steel and pushing the boundaries of operational excellence.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick