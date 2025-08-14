VSP achieves significant record at Steel Melting Shop-2

Visakhapatnam: In a remarkable display of teamwork, dedication, and excellence, the RINL collective of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant achieved a historic milestone at Steel Melting Shop-2 (SMS-2). The record was achieved on August 12th. The RINL team produced 72 heats in a single day at SMS-2, surpassing the previous best of 68 heats completed on January 30, 2021.

The significant achievement marks the highest-ever daily heats from SMS-2 since its inception. It stands as a testament to the skill, efficiency, and unwavering commitment of RINL’s workforce towards delivering quality steel and pushing the boundaries of operational excellence.