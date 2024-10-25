VSU principal appointed as APPCB member

Nellore: The Central government has issued Gazette notification on Thursday appointing Vikrama Simhapuri University College Principal and Marine Biology Prof Chalamcherla Vijaya as the member Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

Prof Ch Vijaya was responsible for publishing several articles in international and national magazines on marine pollution. She also conducted several conventions on marine pollution influence and prevention in AP Southern coastal belt. She guided several students, who are doing research in VSU Aqua Industries, Thermal Power Plants and those secured PHD.

Presently, she is continuing as the member in Research Advisory Committee, Indian Council of Forest Research and Education, affiliated to Ministry of Forestry & Environment.

VSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Vijaya Baskar Rao, Registrar Sunitha, staffand students congratulated Prof Vijaya on the occasion.