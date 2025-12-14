  1. Home
News

  14 Dec 2025
VSU professor facilitated
Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao, teaching and non-teaching staff have facilitated VSU Professor Dr B Venkata Subbareddy here on Saturday, as he secured International Award from Venus International Foundation for performing research over society development, welfare of rural people, and solutions.

Dr Suresh Pillai from Nasitaran Yiyavu University of Lincon (England), Dr Arut Chelvan Rajamanikam from University Hospital (Singapur) and Dr Soma Sundaram Pillai from University of Malaysia presented the award to Dr BV Subbareddy at a programme in Chennai on Friday, organised by Venus International Foundation.

