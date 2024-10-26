Live
Just In
VSU student selected for national-level pre-Republic Day camp
Highlights
Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) student CH Prasad, pursuing Organic Chemistry (second year) has been selected for national-level pre-Republic Day camp, which will be organised at Jalagam of Maharashtra State this year.
Nellore:Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) student CH Prasad, pursuing Organic Chemistry (second year) has been selected for national-level pre-Republic Day camp, which will be organised at Jalagam of Maharashtra State this year.
He belongs to NSS Unit- 4, headed by programme officer Dr B Venkata Subba Reddy. According to VSU Vice-Chancellor Acharya S Vijaya Baskar Rao, this year two volunteers were selected for pre-Republic Day camp from Nellore district, including CH Prasad from NSS Unit- 4 of VSU. The V-C and NSS Unit- 4 programme officer Venkata Subba Reddy, Registrar Dr K Suneetha and staff wished Prasad that he should be selected for Republic Day camp.
