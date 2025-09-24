VSU VC is among top 2% of scientists across globe

Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Vice Chancellor (VC) professor Allam Srinivasa Rao has been ranked as one among top 2% of scientists by prestigious Standford University of America for five consecutive years on Tuesday.

He earned such prestigious honor of his research on Photonics (the Physical Science of light waves). Till date he has published more than 270 research papers’ on Photonics. He guided 25 PhD scholors. On this occasion, teaching and non-teaching staff of VSU congratulated the Allam Srinivasa Rao. They wished that Allam should earn more honors in future. Registrar Sunitha said that they feel fortunate for having such great scientist as VC.