Live
- Durga adorned in Sri Annapurna Devi Avataram
- Rs 39 cr sanctioned for restoration of drains
- AP-Odisha police to address critical cross-border challenges
- Waltair Division organises POSH awareness workshop
- e-Governance aims to deliver citizen-centric outcomes
- ‘False Hindu God’- Outrage over US leader’s rant againstHanuman statue
- Telugu films in spotlight at 71st National Film Awards
- AP Assembly Monsoon Session: Key Bills to be Introduced
- Minor earthquake reported in Ongole
- Azim Premji Foundation launches scholarship to empower girls in TG
VSU VC is among top 2% of scientists across globe
Highlights
Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Vice Chancellor (VC) professor Allam Srinivasa Rao has been ranked as one among top 2% of scientists by...
Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Vice Chancellor (VC) professor Allam Srinivasa Rao has been ranked as one among top 2% of scientists by prestigious Standford University of America for five consecutive years on Tuesday.
He earned such prestigious honor of his research on Photonics (the Physical Science of light waves). Till date he has published more than 270 research papers’ on Photonics. He guided 25 PhD scholors. On this occasion, teaching and non-teaching staff of VSU congratulated the Allam Srinivasa Rao. They wished that Allam should earn more honors in future. Registrar Sunitha said that they feel fortunate for having such great scientist as VC.
Next Story