Vundavalli Aruna Kumar seeks CBI probe in skill case

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar filed a PIL in the AP High Court. He requested a comprehensive investigation into the skill development scam.

Aruna Kumar requested in the petition that the case be handed over to the CBI as it has spread to two or three states. He stated that there is financial crime and GST evasion, and ED is already investigating, that's why a petition has been filed to be investigated by CBI. It seems that this will come up for hearing next week.

It is known that Chandrababu was arrested by AP CID in the skill development scam case. Chandrababu is currently a remand prisoner in Rajahmundry Jail in this case. If the CID is arguing in the ACB court to give him custody, the arguments on behalf of Chandrababu continue to strike out the case as there is no real evidence.

TDP leaders who are aware of Vundavalli do not think this is quite common. It is suspected that there is some strategy behind this PIL.