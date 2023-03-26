Vundavalli Sridevi, Anam Ramnarayana Reddy lashes out YSRCP, challenges to prove cross voting charges

The YSRCP MLA Vundavalli Sridevi on Sunday alleged that YSRCP rowdies are harassing her for three days. Speaking to the media on Sunday for the first time after the allegations of cross-voting in MLA quota MLC elections, she expressed her concern over the way she is being targetted in the party. She said there have been false propaganda being spread about her.



Tadikonda MLA Undavalli Sridevi criticized the AP government and alleged that the Jagananna houses scheme is a complete scam and accused thousands of crores have been stolen in the name of Jagananna Colonies. Undavalli Sridevi questioned whether 10 percent of the development in Amaravati took place in the state.

On the other hand, MLA Anam Ramnarayana Reddy also criticised the leadership of the YSRCP in this order. He spoke to the media and made sensational comments on Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy questioning how an ordinary journalist could amass crores. Anam Ramnarayana Reddy came under fire saying that if a secret ballot is put in the MLC voting, how will the YCP leaders know who voted for whom. He said challenged the YSRCP government to prove the allegations of cross-voting.