Vyasaraya Mutt seer offers prayers at Tirumala

  • Created On:  20 Nov 2025 7:26 AM IST
Vyasaraya Mutt seer offers prayers at Tirumala
Tirumala: The 41st Pontiff of Vyasaraya Mutt, Sri Sri Vidyashreesha Teertha Swamiji offered prayers in Tirumala temple on Wednesday.

He was received at the Sacred Fig tree located near Old Annaprasadam Complex as per temple traditional honours (Pedda Maryada). Later TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Addl EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary welcomed the seer, while the archakas took the Pontiff to Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple with Isthikapal honours.

Temple Peishkar Ramakrishna and others were also present.

TirumalaVyasaraya MuttVidyashreesha Teertha SwamijiTTDPedda MaryadaBedi Anjaneya Swamy

