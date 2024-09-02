Live
Just In
Vyjayanthi Movies Pledges ₹25 Lakh to Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund for Rainfall Relief Efforts
Vyjayanthi Movies has announced a generous donation of ₹25 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid in the relief efforts following the recent heavy rainfall in the state. The production house, known for its strong connection with Andhra Pradesh, expressed its commitment to giving back to the state that has supported them over the years.
In a statement, Vyjayanthi Movies emphasized that this donation is a gesture of love and respect not only for the people of Andhra Pradesh but for all states and communities across India. The production house highlighted the importance of unity and support for one another during challenging times, reinforcing their dedication to contributing to the welfare of those affected by the severe weather conditions.
The initiative, underscored by the motto Repati Kosam (For Tomorrow), reflects Vyjayanthi Movies' ongoing commitment to social responsibility and solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh and the wider community.