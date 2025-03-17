Walk held to build awareness on early detection of glaucoma

Visakhapatnam: As per global estimates, around 80 million are affected by glaucoma, while 50 per cent of them remain unaware of the condition, experts highlight during the glaucoma awareness walk carried out on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.

They informed that the projections indicate the count is going to be even higher in under-developed countries because glaucoma is asymptomatic and could not be identified

until very late. If untreated, the ophthalmologists mentioned that glaucoma may progress to blindness. Glaucoma, an eye problem associated with increased eye pressure, is known as the ‘silent thief of vision’ because the vision once lost cannot be restored.

As part of the ‘Glaucoma Awareness Week’ commemoration that continued till March 16, LVPEI eye care network focused on raising awareness about the disease that can affect both adults and children. The week-long observance included social media campaigns, workshops for practitioners and continuous medical camps.

On Sunday, about 200 people participated in the walk that began at Kali Mata temple at Beach Road and concluded at YMCA in Visakhapatnam. Consultant ophthalmologist at the LVPEI T Sai Yashwanth exhorted people to get comprehensive eye check-up done at regular intervals to detect glaucoma at the early stage and avoid blindness.