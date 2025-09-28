  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Walkathon to promote cleanliness held

Walkathon to promote cleanliness held
x
Highlights

Kakinada: Aspart of the Swachhotsav celebrations under the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025’ campaign, ONGC Kakinada on Saturday organized a Walkathon from the...

Kakinada: Aspart of the Swachhotsav celebrations under the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025’ campaign, ONGC Kakinada on Saturday organized a Walkathon from the Rayudupalem area to Sarpavaram junction to raise awareness on cleanliness and the need to reduce single-use plastics.

The Walkathon witnessed enthusiastic participation from ONGC Executive Director and Asset Manager Ratnesh Kumar, Surface Manager Prabal Sen Gupta, employees of ONGC, and students from ASD Government Degree College for Women. Carrying placards and chanting slogans, the participants urged citizens to adopt clean and sustainable practices for a healthier and greener Bharat.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick