Walkathon to promote cleanliness held
Kakinada: Aspart of the Swachhotsav celebrations under the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025’ campaign, ONGC Kakinada on Saturday organized a Walkathon from the Rayudupalem area to Sarpavaram junction to raise awareness on cleanliness and the need to reduce single-use plastics.
The Walkathon witnessed enthusiastic participation from ONGC Executive Director and Asset Manager Ratnesh Kumar, Surface Manager Prabal Sen Gupta, employees of ONGC, and students from ASD Government Degree College for Women. Carrying placards and chanting slogans, the participants urged citizens to adopt clean and sustainable practices for a healthier and greener Bharat.
