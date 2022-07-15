Walkathon to support Swachh Visakha held

Visakhapatnam: Executive Director of HPCL Visakh Refinery V Ratan Raj said that people from all walks of life should come forward to make 'Swachh Visakha' an ideal city.

Flagging off the walkathon organised by the HPCL at Beach Road on Thursday morning as a part of Swachh Paksotsavam, he called for a concerted effort to keep the city clean. He said that any initiative would be successful if youths get involved in it. Later, he stressed on the need to shun single use plastic supplies.

Around 1,700 students, CISF personnel and Central Prison staff, Andhra University students, NSS volunteers and trainees from the Skill Development Institute participated in the walkathon.

HPCL CGM (HR) K Nagesh said that 3 lakh seed balls were prepared and thrown away in different areas to increase green cover. As part of Swachh Paksotsavam, various programmes were organised by involving an army of volunteers.

The event also included a clean-up exercise for making the coastline garbage-free. The event, organised with the slogan 'Mana Visakha-Swachha Visakha' also witnessed impressive folk art.

ED VRMP Veerabadhra Rao, ED Operations Ramanatham Ranganathan, Vizag Central Jail SP Rahul, HPCL officers and staff participated.