Waqf Board urged to hold UMEED portal training workshops

Anantapur: Minority wing INSAAF (CPI) vice-president Sufi Khaja Hussain urged the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board to conduct UMEED portal training workshops in all districts to help Mutawallis complete digital registration of Waqf properties.

He said in a statement on Saturday that many Mutawallis lack technical awareness, face document-related confusion and have no access to district-level guidance. While the Centre has extended the registration deadline, he noted that the workload remains large. Citing Karnataka’s success through systematic training, he stressed that similar workshops in AP would prevent properties from being left unregistered and strengthen protection of Waqf assets across the state.