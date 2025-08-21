War of words erupts between present and former TTD chiefs

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), custodian of the world-renowned Lord Venkateswara temple, has once again turned into a political battlefield. The current TTD chairman BR Naidu and his predecessor Bhumana Karunakar Reddy are locked in a war of words, each accusing the other of corruption and mismanagement of temple affairs.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Chairman Naidu defended his nine-month tenure, asserting that transparency has guided every decision of the board.

“Not a single rupee of devotees’ money has been misused. We are here to serve Lord Venkateswara, not to exploit his devotees,” he declared. Naidu claimed that all resolutions were taken only after due deliberation and insisted that irregularities were the legacy of previous administrations.

Launching a direct attack on his predecessor, Naidu alleged that Karunakar Reddy’s family benefitted personally from temple resources, citing inflated ticket sales and other irregularities.

He challenged Reddy to an open debate, warning that “those who looted the institution will soon face the law.” BR Naidu also criticised YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Bhumana for their remarks which he said hurt Hindu sentiments.

He further blamed the YSRCP government for financial decisions in 2022 that left TTD paying Rs.140 crore annually in interest.

Responding from Tirupati, former chairman Karunakar Reddy accused Naidu of dragging the sacred institution into ‘political mudslinging.’ Pointing to the Vaikuntha Ekadasi tragedy, in which six devotees lost their lives and over 60 were injured, Reddy alleged that Naidu refused to apologise despite appeals from Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan. “Instead of accountability, he is showing arrogance,” he charged.

The YSRCP leader also alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Delhi during Naidu’s leadership, questioned liquor sales in TTD residential colonies, and raised doubts about Naidu’s rapid rise in wealth.

“How did a man who once worked in BHEL and ran a garment shop suddenly become a multi-crore businessman and media owner?” he asked, hinting at possible forex violations and ticket rackets.

Calling Naidu’s ‘rowdy-like’ remarks, Reddy said no chairman had ever tarnished the sanctity of the deity in such a manner.

He demanded a CBI probe into Naidu’s allegations against him and former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, declaring, “If guilty, I am ready for punishment.”

With the two leaders trading bitter accusations, devotees worry that political battles are overshadowing the trust’s primary duty—serving pilgrims and safeguarding the sanctity of one of the world’s most revered temples.