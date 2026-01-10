Waste processing centres to be set up in villages

Vijayawada: SwachhAndhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram has announced the expansion of waste processing centres to villages, creating a new revenue stream by selling processed waste to recyclers. He stated this during ‘Swachh Sankranti’ programme in Prakasam district’s Ravinuthala village.

Pattabhiram said that urban legacy waste is being cleared through biomining, and focus has now shifted to rural areas. He detailed allocations for Prakasam district, including 311 push carts and 13 plastic waste units. Ravinuthala will receive machinery worth Rs 20 lakh for door-to-door collection and a plastic waste management unit.

Criticising previous waste management, he reported 9 million tonnes already cleared in cities. The goal, he said, is a dump yard–free Andhra Pradesh. Village waste will be transported to nearby biomining centres.

He warned officials against misleading reports and announced that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will begin surprise inspections. Pattabhiram also inspected Ravinuthala’s processing centre and flagged off a new e-auto.