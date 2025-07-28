Water released from Andra Reservoir

Vizianagaram: Minister for MSME, NRI affairs Kondapalli Srinivas along with Minister for tribal welfare G Sandhya Rani have released water from Andra reservoir in Mentada Mandal of Sakur constituency in Parvathipuram Manyam district which aims to provide irrigation facility for 9,400 acres in several mandala.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Srinivas said the government is giving top priority to agricultural development and irrigation by investing in new infrastructure and revitalising existing water projects. He added that the Andra Reservoir is also supplying drinking water to Gotlam, Gorla, and Vizianagaram projects.

An amount of Rs 2.5 crore has been sanctioned for repair and development works at the site. He also directed officials to prepare a plan to develop the reservoir into a tourist destination.

Sandhya Rani emphasised the state government’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding the interests of farmers in North Andhra. She affirmed that the ‘Super Six’ welfare schemes promised by the government are being actively implemented.

