Water released from Pulichintala Project

Narasaraopet : MLA Bhashyam Praveen and Sriram Tatayya participated in ‘Jala Harathi’ to the River Krishna at Pulichintala Project and released water to the downstream of the project on Wednesday.

Later, he reviewed Krishna River floods with the officials at Pulichintala Project guest house. Addressing media, he said he alerted the revenue officials in the backdrop of heavy inflows and discharge of flood water downstream. He criticised that the YSRCP government neglected the irrigation projects. He remembered that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting on the irrigation projects.

He informed that the government will construct a bridge across River Krishna connecting erstwhile Guntur and Krishna districts. Tender process was completed for the construction of the bridge at Madipadu, he informed.

