Live
- GST Scam: CID likely to summon Somesh Kumar
- Taking Indian art and culture to global level
- Sweeping Changes Likely in Waqf Act: Women, non-Muslims on boards, council can't claim land
- Elections to 12 RS seats from 9 states on Sept 3
- NDA clean sweeps GVMC Standing Committee polls
- Yunus-led Interim govt in Bangla today
- Appropriation Bill tabled in Rajya Sabha
- Phogat will always be champion
- Prof Paruchuri new VC of Siddhartha Academy
- Farooq lambasts previous YSRCP regime for betraying minorities
Just In
Water released from Pulichintala Project
- MLA Bhashyam Praveen addressing a press meet at Pulichintala Project in Palnadu district on Wednesday
- Jaggayyapeta MLA Sriram Tatayya is also seen
Narasaraopet : MLA Bhashyam Praveen and Sriram Tatayya participated in ‘Jala Harathi’ to the River Krishna at Pulichintala Project and released water to the downstream of the project on Wednesday.
Later, he reviewed Krishna River floods with the officials at Pulichintala Project guest house. Addressing media, he said he alerted the revenue officials in the backdrop of heavy inflows and discharge of flood water downstream. He criticised that the YSRCP government neglected the irrigation projects. He remembered that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting on the irrigation projects.
He informed that the government will construct a bridge across River Krishna connecting erstwhile Guntur and Krishna districts. Tender process was completed for the construction of the bridge at Madipadu, he informed.