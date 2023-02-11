Water steaming boiler explodes in Srisailam temple

Srisailam: Panic triggered after a water steaming boiler located on the outer side of Nitya Anna Dana Satram exploded on Saturday. Three persons who are monitoring the cooking process sustained minor injuries. With the sudden explosion, the devotees and the workers in Anna Dana Satram took to heels. The Co-workers immediately rushed the injured to the primary health care centre.

The temple authorities on learning about the incident rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

It is learnt that two months ago, similar incident took place at Nitya Anna Dana Satram. The temple authorities enquired on how the incident has taken place. Later they went to the primary health care centre and ordered the doctors to extend quality treatment.

On the starting day of 11 days Sivaratri Bhramotsavams, the explosion of water steaming boiler has created panic situations in Srisailam.