Water supply to all residents priority: Collector

Ongole: Prakasamdistrict collector P Rajababu has declared ensuring uninterrupted drinking water supply to all residents as his top priority, directing relevant departments to work in coordination to achieve this goal. During a comprehensive review meeting held at the Collectorate here on Monday, alongside Joint Collector R Gopalakrishna, the Collector examined drinking water resources, groundwater levels, and infrastructure development requirements. Senior officials from RWSS, Groundwater Resources, DWMA, Panchayati Raj, District Panchayat, Irrigation, and Electricity departments participated in the discussions.

RWSS Superintendent Engineer Bala Shankar Rao briefed the collector about water supply through pipelines and tankers, noting that the state government monitors tanker movements through a specially designed application. Deputy Director (In-charge) D Vandanam from the Groundwater Resources department explained groundwater levels and enhancement measures, while DWMA Project Director Joseph Kumar detailed water conservation initiatives. The collector emphasised that people should never be forced to protest on roads for drinking water. He warned against discrimination in tanker supply to SC/ST colonies and warned of strict action against officials diverting water tankers from designated areas.

He instructed RWSS officials to coordinate with the Groundwater Resources department’s geo-coordinates before drilling borewells, preventing wastage of public funds. The collector announced several special initiatives, including the development of a district-level mobile application for water supply complaints, the establishment of a permanent 24/7 Command Control Centre at the Collectorate for monitoring various issues, such as disasters, a dedicated phone number for direct public complaints, and real-time supervision of water demand and supply across the district.