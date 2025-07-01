WB, ADB teams discuss Amaravati development

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority along with Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd on Monday hosted the opening day of the World Bank–Asian Development Bank (WB–ADB) Joint Implementation Support Mission in Amaravati.

The inaugural plenary session was led by APCRDA commissioner K Kanna Babu, additional commissioners G Surya Sai Praveenchand, and Mallarapu Naveen, along with officials from ADCL and a full delegation of World Bank, ADB, and Project consultants.

The APCRDA team presented an overview of manpower deployment, Amaravati Project progress and WB Mission outline.

During the Transportation session, discussions with BRTS consultants focused on incorporating Multi-Modal Integration and Non-Motorised Transport components to meet requirements. The engineering and planning teams from APCRDA and ADCL were present for technical reviews.

A dedicated session on Public-Private Partnerships included presentations from PWC and APCRDA, reviewing current transactions and TA support from the banks. Capacity building needs and next steps were also identified. The World Bank expressed strong interest in supporting PPP models moving forward.

Simultaneously, another session on Affordable Housing reviewed progress under housing construction, green certification, and the planned stakeholder workshops. The day concluded with a site visit to Amaravati Government Complex housing projects to assess green design integration and construction progress.

The mission also commended the Environment, Health, and Safety efforts under the Construction Environment and Social Management Project for their location-specific detailing and continuous review mechanisms. In the Internet-Cum-Technology session, it was clarified that the Digital Twin platform and the broader ICT system are being aligned, with the platform rollout scheduled for August 15.