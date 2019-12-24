We will complete the pending irrigation projects in Rayalaseema, CM Jagan Reddy asserts

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that all the pending projects in Rayalaseema would be completed. Rayalaseema, along with Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam districts will get water from the Godavari. Officials have prepared proposals for Rs 60,000 crore.

Speaking at a meeting in Kadapa district for a number of development projects in Rayachoti. He said that with the floods this year, Srisailam gates have been lifted 8 times. Only 12 TMCs of water could be moved. He said this was due to the problems in the projects in Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

"Pottireddipadu capacity is increased to 80 thousand cusecs and SRBC, Galeru-Nagari capacity is increased to 30 thousand cusecs, " CM said. Jagan accused that the last government did not care about the irrigation projects in Rayalaseema.

Jagan said there had been no development in the last 10 years in Rayachoti. The late CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy built a reservoir to for drinking water in Rayachoti. CM pledged to support the constituencies of Rayachoti, Thamballapalle, Peeleru and Chittoor.