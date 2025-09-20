Wealthy families urged to join poverty eradication drive

Anantapur: JointDirector of the State Statistics Department, Basavaraju, called upon affluent families to actively participate in poverty eradication initiatives, stressing the importance of collective responsibility in building an equitable society.

Addressing a training programme on the P-4 Model (Public, Private, People’s Partnership) at the JNTU NTR Auditorium in Anantapur on Friday, Basavaraju urged village and ward secretariat staff to work at the grassroots level to ensure the program’s success.

The event was organised under the aegis of the District Planning Department, with participation from KPMG representative Sandeep Samal.

He explained that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the State government is conducting the P-4 survey to identify economically weaker sections and extend necessary welfare schemes.

“The model encourages wealthy families to voluntarily adopt underprivileged families, helping bridge the economic gap,” he said.

As per the programme, 10% of affluent families are expected to support 20% of the poorest households by contributing part of their income.

Basavaraju clarified that the initiative is voluntary and designed to empower marginalized communities.

So far, 1.3 crore poor individuals have been identified across Andhra Pradesh, and 21 lakh families have already been adopted under this model since its launch on March 30 (Ugadi festival day). Basavaraju emphasized that with proper coordination, village and ward secretariat staff can link “Golden Families” with poor households, ensuring effective support.

He added that participation from private organizations, social groups, and individuals would strengthen the state’s economy and create more opportunities for youth through skill development.