Wearing facemask mandatory: Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath

Chittoor: The district reported only two corona cases, one in Tirupati and another in Gangavaram in the last 24 hours. No single case has been recorded in Chittoor, Madanapalli, Srikalahasthi, Puttur, Palamaner, Nagari and Punganur municipalities in the last 24 hours.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath expressed his dismay over the reluctance of certain people for not wearing the facemask and ignoring the Covid norms.

"No doubt that the spreading of coronavirus is absolutely in low profile in Chittoor due to following of Covid norms scrupulously by one and all. It is evident that the government has taken stringent steps for containing the pandemic right from the initial stage of pandemic.

However, we are not freed from virus still. We have to follow the precautions, until the pandemic is subsides," he stated. He reiterated that wearing face mask was a must and no exemption would be given in this regard.