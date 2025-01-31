Wearing helmet is a basic responsibility of riders: SP D Narasimha Kishore

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district police, in collaboration with the district transport department, organised an awareness rally on helmet usage under the guidance of SP D Narasimha Kishore on Thursday.

As many as 200 police officers, staff members, transport department officials, and women personnel participated in the event. The rally was led by Additional SP (Admin) NBM Murali Krishna and District Transport Officer R Suresh. It commenced from the district police office and passed through JN Road, Ramalayam Centre, Muggu Peta Centre, Azad Chowk, Devi Chowk, and Kambala Cheruvu, concluding at Chiranjeevi Bus Stand, where a human chain was formed. The rally then continued through Hi-Tech Bus Stand, Y Junction, Central Jail Road, and Lalacheruvu before returning to the district police office. Speaking on the occasion, Additional SP Murali Krishna emphasised that wearing a helmet is not a burden but a basic responsibility.

He said that both riders and pillion passengers must wear helmets and that everyone should be aware of traffic rules. DSP (SB) B Ramakrishna, Inspector (SB) A Srinivasa Rao, Traffic CIs Nabi and CH Suribabu, and Women’s PS Inspector K Mangadevi, among others participated in the rally.