‘Wearing helmet will not result in hair loss’

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar addressing a meeting in Guntur on Wednesday

Highlights

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar urged the two-wheeler riders to wear helmets for safety.

Guntur : Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar urged the two-wheeler riders to wear helmets for safety. He said that there will be no hair loss due to wearing a helmet.

He addressed the meeting held at the Collectorate here on Wednesday on the occasion of National Road Safety Month Celebrations -2025. He explained the benefits of wearing the helmet.

He said, “If we wear seat belt, 90% of the accidents will decrease.” He further said due to accidents, the patient will be bed-ridden for at least three months.

Earlier, he participated in a rally to create awareness on the need to wear a helmet.

MLAs Burla Ramanjaneyulu, Naseer Ahmed, Tenali Sravan Kumar, LIDCAP chairman Pilli Manikyala Rao, AP Technology Services chairman Mannava Mohan Krishna, district collector S Nagalakshmi, SP S Satish Kumar, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu were present. Earlier, the minister along with the GMC officials visited the Mudu Vanthenala Centre and directed railway officials to put a flexi informing people about the date of completion of the three bridges work.

