Now wearing mask in public places a mandatory in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The AP Government made wearing a mask compulsory in all public places, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID19, on Friday.

KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare department has issued a GO RT No 323 directing all the district collectors, joint collectors, Commissioners of Police, Superintendents of Police, Municipal Commissioners, sub collectors, RDOs, Tahasildars and MPDOs to give wide publicity and awareness to the people to inculcate the habit of wearing a face cover or mask compulsory in public places, workplaces and during transport for containing the spread of the virus.

The state government has been enforcing this rule as the virus spread became rampant and thousands of people have been getting affected every day and tens of people losing lives.