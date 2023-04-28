Weather alert: Andhra Pradesh to receive rains for next three days

With the South-East-South-West winds are blowing in the lower troposphere in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, the Amaravati Meteorological Center has given weather forecasts for the next three days. It said that rains with thunder and lightning are likely to occur in many parts of Andhra Pradesh and revealed that there is a possibility of thunderstorms at many places.

According to weather department, loght to moderate rain or thundershowers at one or two places and thunderstorms at other places likely in north Coastal Andhra and Yanam for next three days.

The similar situation likely at South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema with light to moderate rain or thundershowers at some places. Thunderstorms are likely to occur at one or two places along with strong winds with a speed of 40-0 km per hour for next three days.