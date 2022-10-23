Weather alert: AP likely to receive light to moderate rains for next three days

The Southwest Monsoon withdrew from rest of the country on Sunday (October, 23). Meanwhile, a severe cyclone formed in the east-central Bay of Bengal and travelled north-west at a speed of 20 km per hour and spread over West Central adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal at 8:30 AM on Sunday. It is centred at a distance of 640 km northwest of Port Blair, 670 km south of Sagar Island, 820 km south-southwest of Barisal (Bangladesh).



There is a high possibility that the strong winds will move north-westwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal in the next 12 hours and later will turn north-northeast and cross the coast near Barisal between Tincona Island and Sandwip on the morning of October 25, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted.

The IMD has revealed there are chances of moderate to heavy rains along the coasts of Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh for three days from Sunday, Moreover, North and North-East winds are blowing in lower troposphere in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. It is predicted that there could be light to moderate rains in the state.