Weather alert: Heat waves predicted in 48 mandals of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority MD Dr. BR Ambedkar, said in a statement on Thursday that heavy heatwaves are likely to occur in 48 mandals of the state on Friday including 14 mandals of Anakapalli district, 9 in Vizianagaram district, 7 in Guntur district, 7 in Kakinada district, 4 in Krishna, 4 in NTR, one each in Alluri Seetharamaraju, Palanadu and Visakhapatnam districts.



Meanwhile, heatwaves were reported in 8 mandals in Anakapalli district and one mandal in Vizianagaram on Thursday along with 51 other mandals.



On Thursday, 44.7 degrees were recorded in Rayalacheruvu in Ramachandrapuram mandal of Tirupati district, 44.6 in Nandavaram in Banaganapalle mandal of Nandyal district, 44.5 in Nellimarlo of Vizianagaram district, 44.3 in Nindra in Chittoor district, 44.3 degrees in Vepinapi and Akkamambapuram in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district respectively.