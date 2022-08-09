Weather alert: Heavy rains likely in North coastal Andhra

It has been raining heavily in Telugu states for a few days. Recently, the low pressure formed in the West Central Bay of Bengal adjacent to the Northwest Bay of Bengal has turned into a severe low pressure and is continuing steadily. Due to this, there is a possibility of heavy rains in many places in AP.

The officials of the meteorological department said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in the north coast districts in the next 48 hours along with gusty winds of 45-55 kmph along the coast. In this order, the authorities have warned the fishermen not to go fishing in the sea.

Meanwhile, the water level of Godavari reached 43 feet at Bhadrachalam due to heavy floods. With this, the authorities issued the first danger alert. Officials said that the water level of Godavari is likely to reach 55 feet due to the increasing flood flow. With this, the Collector advised the people of Godavari catchment areas to be vigilant. At present, 9,35,465 cusecs of flood water is flowing into Godavari from above.

On the other hand, the water level in Godavari reached 9.8 feet at Dowleswaram cotton barrage in East Godavari district. 7,26,000 cusecs of water is flowing into the sea from the barrage. Officials said that 6,000 cusecs of water is being supplied to the delta canals.