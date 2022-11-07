Weather alert: Low Pressure area in Bay of Bengal on 9th, AP to have less impact

It is known that there was heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh last week. Meanwhile, another low pressure to be formed in the Bay of Bengal on the 9th of this month will have an effect. However, The Department of Meteorology has given clarity saying that the impact of it would be less on the state. It is said that there is a possibility of some impact on the South Coastal and Rayalaseema with moderate rains in those areas.



The low pressure, which will form in the southwest Bay of Bengal along the coast of Sri Lanka, is expected to move north-west towards the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. It is said that it is likely to weaken within 48 hours and cross the coast between Puducherry and Chennai on 11th and 12th.

The Meteorological Department said that the impact of this low pressure will be more over Tamil Nadu and Chennai. It said day and night temperatures in AP are 1 to 3 degrees higher than normal. As it was concluded that the impact of low pressure will not be much on the state, there was some relief for the farmers.