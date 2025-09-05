Live
Weather Alert: Meteorological dept issues alert to AP, Telangana as low pressure weakens
The weather conditions in the coastal states are experiencing a positive shift as the low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal weakens. However, authorities have issued a yellow alert for several districts in Telangana due to the influence of the monsoon trough, currently situated approximately 1.5 km above sea level.
According to a statement from the Meteorological Department, residents in various districts of Telangana are urged to exercise caution as the trough impacts local weather patterns. Wind speeds are anticipated to reach between 40-60 km per hour in many areas, accompanied by the likelihood of moderate rainfall.
In Andhra Pradesh, meteorological officials are also warning of potential moderate rains in several districts. Fishermen in the affected coastal regions have been advised against venturing out to sea due to the expected gusty winds, which may similarly reach speeds of 40-60 km per hour.
Authorities have expressed concerns that road conditions could deteriorate because of the combined effects of rain and wind. Citizens are encouraged to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of unsettled weather.