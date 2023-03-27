Weather alert: Rains to continue for two more days in Andhra Pradesh amid surface trough

The Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert for many districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh amid expected rains for next two days under the influence of surface trough and low pressure. In this order, rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday) as the low pressure area is continuing over Yanam along with AP.



The weather department said that winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour along the coast and thunderstorms are likely to occur at some places.

On the other hand, moderate to heavy rains may occur in Telangana as well, said the Meteorological Department. A yellow alert has been issued for the combined districts of Warangal and Nalgonda. It is known that the untimely rains in Telugu states have already caused heavy crop damage.